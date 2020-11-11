Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arcutis Biotherapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that Frank Watanabe, President and CEO, will present a corporate overview during the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place November 16-18, 2020.

Details for the presentation are as follows:
        Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
        Presentation Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020
        Presentation Time: 12:20 p.m. PST / 3:20 p.m. EST

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.arcutis.com/events-and-presentations. Arcutis will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. The company is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. Arcutis’ robust pipeline includes four novel drug candidates currently in development for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. The company’s lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to revitalize the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Heather Rowe Armstrong
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
harmstrong@arcutis.com
805-418-5006, Ext. 740

