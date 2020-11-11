Peter Light Freeport Shares Maine's Best Beach Towns
Peter Light Freeport recently discussed the top beach towns to visit in Maine.SOUTH PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maine is an iconic summer vacation destination. The rugged coastline spans nearly 3,500 miles, offering countless opportunities for adventure, dining on fresh seafood, and simply taking in the views. Maine local Peter Light recently discussed his favorite beach towns in the state.
"Freeport is one of the most legendary waterfront towns in Maine, and for a good reason too," Peter Light said. "One of my favorite beaches in the Freeport area is Winslow Memorial Park, which offers many facilities for visitors, including camping, walking paths, picnic areas, and more."
Peter Light explained that Freeport itself is quite large, but that doesn't take away from its charm. This beach town is known for its world-class shopping, fresh seafood, and abundance of parks and outdoor spaces. It's an excellent home base for travelers seeking a bit of culture and nightlife in addition to picturesque Maine wilderness.
"Cape Elizabeth is an absolute must-visit if you've never been to Maine," Peter Light Freeport said. "It's just a short drive from Portland but feels like an entirely different world. From the lighthouse to Crescent Beach, this town is full of must-see sites and that quaint Maine charm many travelers are seeking."
Peter Light Freeport added that Crescent Beach is reason enough to visit Cape Elizabeth. This stunning stretch of sand and sea features gentle waters for swimming as well as a boardwalk with numerous shops and eateries. The beach is known as one of the most picturesque in the state, so don't leave your camera at home.
"A lesser-known beach town I love to visit is Kennebunkport," Peter Light Freeport said. "Located on the South Coast, it's known for the grand houses that dot the shoreline, local craft stores, and a gorgeous harbor."
Peter Light Freeport explained that Kennebunkport is frequented by prestigious families, including the Bush family. The town is home to several picturesque beaches as well as a rich culinary scene. The Dock Square area offers some of the freshest and most delicious seafood in the country.
"Travelers looking for an off-the-beaten-path vacation destination should look no further than Stonington-Deer Isle," Peter Light Freeport said. "It's far from Maine's traditional tourist trail, but visit once, and you'll find yourself returning year after year."
Peter Light Freeport explained that Stonington-Deer Isle offers unbeatable coastal views and a laid back atmosphere that shows visitors the more local side of Maine. The town is quiet, but it's home to a few remarkable restaurants, cute galleries, and unparalleled views. Peter Light explained that if there's only one place you can visit in Maine, Stonington-Deer Isle will give you a more authentic look into life in this gorgeous northern state.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17862338220
email us here