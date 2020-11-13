San Francisco Small Businesses For Sale Transactions Were Down 64.3% From Last Month According To The BizBen.com Index

San Francisco Small Businesses Sold Stats On BizBen.com BizBen.com - Buy Or Sell California Small To Mid-Sized Businesses BizBen.com Index Logo

Total sales of San Francisco County small businesses sold were down 64.3% from last month and down 83.3% from the same time last year in San Francisco County.

Even though buyer demand is improving, small business sales are still staying basically neutral throughout California over the last several months.” — Peter Siegel, MBA