Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 900 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,193 in the last 365 days.

Focus Forward Podcast Ep 8: Dennis Beale on Teaching Passion and Changing Lives

Born and raised on the south side of Chicago by my single mother nothing has ever come easy. I’ve had to work hard for everything that I have now. I am grateful for having grown up in a household knowing who God was and being able to test my faith on my own as an adult has taught me invaluable lessons. I never thought I was going to go to college. But I graduated high school and went on to college to play football, after playing for a couple years I transferred to UW-Eau Claire to continue my football career. There, at UW-EC is where I quickly learned that my drive and passion was no longer for football but for academics. I left the football team and focused solely on academics, graduating with my Bachelors in Sociology and going on to complete my Masters in Higher Education-Professional Development is to date my biggest accomplishment; and for that I am proud of myself. Throughout my higher education journey I have had the opportunity to assist and start programs, like Black Male Empowerment at UWEC, creating a culture for African American males to have a voice, but mold them into better men. In May of 2018 we had the opportunity of going to London/Paris for 21 days to conduct research. Currently, I have started my own business called the Power of Perception (Est. Feb. 2020) geared creating mentoring chapters for African American/ Biracial youth in rural/inner city communities in the 6th-12 grade. I have partnered with the Eau Claire Area School District with chartering the first chapter of P.O.P., along with the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley area and Chippewa Falls School District.

You just read:

Focus Forward Podcast Ep 8: Dennis Beale on Teaching Passion and Changing Lives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.