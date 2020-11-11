Associa Empowers Employees to Continue Their Education through the Associa University Platform

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, offers employees the unique opportunity to continue their education through Associa University, a comprehensive learning program that includes everything from classroom experience, virtual instruction, and a customized learning platform with specialized curriculum to help advance employees’ careers and better serve clients.

Associa University also offers employees support for industry certifications and advanced designations, collaborative learning groups, career path and ongoing development opportunities, special tuition discounts with learning partners, and skill assessment and leadership development.

Associa University’s learning platform facilitates Associa team members in discovering, sharing, discussing, and tracking an immense library of learning resources, including Associa on-demand online learning courses, webinars presented by respected learning partners, job aids, videos, articles, and so much more, all in one centralized location. It is designed to enable participants to continuously grow and advance their careers based on their skillset. Created as part of Associa’s dedication to employee growth and development, the learning platform empowers users by tracking their courses taken, articles read, and videos watched on a personalized profile and dashboard and offering suggestions in a tailored learning feed.

The learning courses and resource offerings on Associa University’s learning platform are accessible via mobile and desktop devices, allowing Associa team members to customize their learning experience and complete courses where and when they choose. They offer several specialized learning plans created for more in-depth training targeted at specific employee roles and responsibilities. The learning plans are available to team members in community management, business development, client accounting specialists, branch leadership, and more. In addition to focused learning, the platform also connects users with Associa leaders in their area of interest to help guide them, share experiences, and provide expert advice.

“At Associa, employee education is essential. Associa University is an incredible platform that helps our valued employees continue to invest in themselves, elevate their professional skills, and advance their career objectives,” stated Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “Associa follows four main pillars, with employee morale being our number one priority. Our goal is to serve our clients by first serving our employees with top-tier educational programs. Providing our team members with the tools they need to bolster their industry expertise and augment their skillset to succeed strengthens Associa’s mission to deliver outstanding management services and solutions for the communities that we serve every day.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision.

