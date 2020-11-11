Oregon’s Inovia Vein Specialty Centers Joins Publication of New Long Term VenaSeal Treatment Outcomes

BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inovia Vein Specialty Centers announces publication of the pivotal, US based, VeClose Extension study with 60-month follow up on Medtronic’s VenaSeal™ closure system. Dr. Andrew Jones, co-founder of Inovia Vein Specialty Centers was a principle investigator in this clinical study. Dr. Jones virtually presented the latest results of the data at the Asian Society of Vascular Surgery meeting on Friday, October 23, 2020.

These data were the result of long-term outcomes from the VeClose Extension study, a five-year follow-up extension of the trial’s original three-year follow-up period. Dr Jones explained that in order to continue to assess the safety and efficacy of the VenaSeal closure system for the long-term effect of the closure, the investigators wanted to evaluate the 5-year outcomes of the patients treated with this novel device. There were 242 patients enrolled in the randomized, prospective study. Inovia Vein Specialty Centers was the second largest enroller in the study, treating 47 patients. The 5-year extension study enrolled 89 patients from the original group, of which 47 had been randomized to the VenaSeal Closure System study arm and 33 randomized to Radiofrequency Ablation; the remaining nine patients were roll-in patients (training cases) and were treated with VenaSeal as well. These results were recently published in the Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders.

Among the randomized patients, the endpoint of closure rates was sustained long term, with no new treatment failures between the 3-year and 5-year time point. Jones et al, reported a 91.4% closure rate in the VenaSeal arm, versus 85.2% in the RFA arm. Dr. Jones noted that both arms of the study demonstrated “sustained improvement in disease-specific, generic quality of life and functional outcomes. No serious adverse events, pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or treatment limb related adverse events were reported between 36- and 60-month visits.” “VenaSeal uses an advanced medical adhesive to safely and effectively close the diseased vein segment,” Dr Jones stated. “One advantage noted is the rapid recovery period for patients and the reduced need for compression stocking therapy after the procedure.”

The potential for a rapid post-procedure recovery is a factor that initially led Dr. Edward Boyle, also of Inovia Vein Specialty Centers and another investigator in the study, to consider VenaSeal. “Inovia was the first clinic to use Venaseal in Oregon for the VeClose study and are happy to have participated as a site for this important clinical study to assess long term safety and efficacy, 5 years after treatment,” said Dr. Boyle. “As we have become more experienced with this modality, we have found the therapy is well suited for a wide range of patients presenting with venous disease from young to old. VenaSeal fits in well to our surgical practice where we can offer patients a variety of different methods to tailor vein treatment to their particular needs.”



The Inovia® Vein Specialty Centers are state-of-the-art, office-based vein practices located in Northwest Portland; Tigard, Oregon; Bend, Oregon; and now Happy Valley, Oregon. Inovia is home to five of the field’s leading vein surgeons and offers the comfort of consultation in convenient, easy-to-access locations. To learn more, visit www.inoviavein.com.