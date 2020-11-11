For Immediate Release: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com , 850.413.2842

CFO Jimmy Patronis Urges Floridians to Prepare Now for Hurricane Eta, Provides Storm Recovery Resources TALLAHASSSEE, Fla. – Today, following a briefing from the Statewide Emergency Operations Center (EOC), Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is urging Floridians in the path of Hurricane Eta to take this storm seriously and make final preparations for landfall immediately. The CFO’s PrepareFL.com website is a one-stop-shop for disaster-related resources to aid Floridians before, during, and after the storm. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Hurricane Eta is bearing down on Florida’s Western Gulf Coast and bringing heavy rain, wind, and storm surge to many of our coastal communities. Although it’s late in the 2020 Hurricane Season, Floridians must stay vigilant and make final preparations for this storm immediately. It only takes a few inches of flood water to cause dangerous road conditions and significant damage to your home and business. Even if Eta weakens as it approaches the coast, don’t be over confident as the large wind field can cause inland flooding and the possibility of tornadoes. Heed all watches and warnings from local officials and stay alert for shelter availability and voluntary evacuation information. My office will continue to coordinate with the Florida Division of Emergency Management as the storm progresses. “As we celebrate Veterans Day and honor the service and sacrifice of our servicemembers, also remember to keep our first responders in your thoughts as they work tirelessly to protect our communities during times of disaster. Visit my PrepareFL.com website for recovery tools including information with the flood claims process. Stay safe, Florida.” Final Storm Preparation Tips and Reminders for Floridians: • Never run a generator inside or too close to your home or garage.

• Use sandbags and plastic sheeting to ward off rising water.

• Take photos of items in your home to help make the recovery process easier.

• Gather all insurance, financial and other important documents and secure them in plastic bags.

• Secure outdoor objects, such as grills and lawn furniture, so that it cannot get displaced by high winds.