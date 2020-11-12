Meridian Business LLC Hires Cortney Winn as Kansas City Market Leader
Kansas City, MO – Meridian Business LLC (“Meridian”) is pleased to announce the hiring of Cortney Winn as the Kansas City Market Leader.
Cortney brings over 20 years of consulting experience, leading strategic initiatives for clients as they transform their business through technology. Cortney will be focused on helping local companies enhance business operations by investing in NetSuite applications.
Prior to joining Meridian, Cortney held leadership positions at companies including Deloitte, MarketSphere, Grant Thornton, and AMC Theatres. In each of these roles, her focus was on leveraging Oracle enterprise platforms to enable users, improve reporting capabilities and modernize business processes.
Bruce Allen, CEO of Meridian, said “We’re very excited to have Cortney on board. Her depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities are a huge asset to Meridian and the Kansas City business community.”
About Meridian
Meridian is an awarding winning NetSuite Solution Provider specializing in consulting, implementation, support, and development of the full range of NetSuite products. As a 5-star NetSuite partner, the mission of Meridian is to provide insight and advice to lay the foundation for the next phase of any business. Meridian has extensive experience delivering products and solutions to help clients make more effective business decisions in a wide array of industries.
