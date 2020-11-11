Sherri Shepherd, Kym Whitley, En Vogue and Veteran Journalist Rolonda Watts Join The Mocha Podcasts Network

Mocha Podcasts Network MPN Logo

A New Innovative Lifestyle Platform Designed to Enrich and Empower Black and Brown Women

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After amplifying the voices of women of color for the last decade through the Café Mocha Radio Network, award-winning media veteran Sheila Eldridge is expanding her growing multimedia empire with the launch of the Mocha Podcasts Network (MPN). This unique platform is a destination for today’s multicultural women seeking authentic voices and perspectives.

The groundbreaking network includes nearly two dozen podcasts hosted by famed entertainers like Loni Love, Sherri Shepherd, Kym Whitley, legendary music group En Vogue along with veteran broadcast journalists Rolonda Watts and Jacque Reid. This historic announcement makes Eldridge one of the first African American females to create a podcast network designed specifically to reach Black and brown women. This new lifestyle podcast network also gives advertisers a safe marketplace to align their brands with a variety of trusted community voices as well as opportunities to engage with a broader audience.

“We’re very excited about working with Sheila. She’s an astute media executive with an outstanding reputation for building and maintaining relationships and empowering women,” says Emmy Award-winning TV personality Sherri Shepherd about bringing her dynamic podcast “Two Funny Mamas” to the Mocha Podcasts Network. “I completely respect the new podcast networks that are coming out, but I love working with Black women. There’s strength when we unite,” says Shepherd, who turned down other podcast network deals. The former co-host of ABC’s The View hosts “Two Funny Mamas” with actress and comedienne Kym Whitley. Together, the real-life friends blend their comedic power to deliver a raw and hilarious perspective about life, motherhood, love, sex, and more.

“We try to make people feel better than how they came. And we want to lighten their load with laughter. Plus, they’ll walk away learning a thing or two,” says Shepherd.

Other shows on the Mocha Podcasts Network will focus on a variety of topics that include entertainment, health and wellness, music, finance, entrepreneurship, and news. For instance, En Vogue’s “Funky Divas” is a visual podcast that chronicles the iconic group’s 30-year journey. Meanwhile, award-winning TV host, actress, and author Rolonda Watts will take fans on a joyous journey of discovery from the bedroom to the boardroom with “Rolanda On Demand!”

"I've enjoyed podcasting before folks even knew what it was! Today, I’m still tackling the tough topics of the day. My guests include an array of newsmakers, celebrities, and experts talking about their methods of success as well as how they reinvented their lives and maintained focus, passion, purpose, and faith no matter what. Not only will you be moved and inspired, you’ll get a great laugh or two along the way,” says Watts.

Other hosts on the network include Black Voters Matter co-founder and voting rights activist LaTosha Brown and marketing veteran Sheila Coates. “The personalities on the Mocha Podcast Network deliver unique content from an expert opinion. For us, it’s about providing motivational content that elevates women and entertains them at the same time.”

Fans of Café Mocha Radio -- a nationally syndicated radio show hosted by comedienne and The Real Emmy Award-winning co-host Loni Love, hip hop legend YoYo, and broadcast veteran Angelique Perrin -- can also enjoy more ‘behind the mic’ content in a podcast. The radio show “B Lifted Up!,” a faith-based lifestyle program hosted by Alfred Edmond, Jr. and Dee C. Marshall, will also inspire listeners on the network to tap into their spiritual gifts and build generational wealth.

“Today, everyone has a podcast, but the Mocha Podcasts Network provides listeners and advertisers with quality over quantity. As a Black-owned network that proudly celebrates the Black experience, we’re committed to creating content from an authentic perspective,” adds Eldridge.

The Mocha Podcasts Network is an expansion of her flagship entertainment media company, Miles Ahead Entertainment & Broadcasting, which has been a driving force in creating multimedia content from broadcast syndication to ethnic marketing to video and audio production targeting African Americans for the last 25 years.

In turn, Mocha podcasters will receive a specialty brand experience. Each is provided with production, distribution, marketing, guest booking, and/or sales services based on their needs. Eldridge is also extending her longstanding strategic partnership with Jim Watkins of Windy Oak Communications to provide state-of-the-art podcast visual and audio production services. Plus, the network’s advertiser-friendly business model goes the extra mile to provide support for creators thanks to the leadership of advertising expert Reggie Denson, the CEO of R2D Marketing Group, who will create ad campaigns that align brands with the networks diverse like-minded hosts.

“Our approach goes beyond traditional ads and extends to cross-promotions and partnerships to maximize results and engagement. We’re just not selling downloads. We’re creating campaigns and concepts designed to engage listeners,” states Denson. “And, most importantly, we’re serving Black women, a demographic that has been largely underrepresented in the podcasting industry despite the fact that they will drive Black spending power toward a whopping $1.5 trillion by 2021. Now is the time for Black creators and advertisers to invest in this golden opportunity.”

To learn more about Mocha Podcasts Network visit www.mochapodcastsnetwork.com and follow @mochapodcastsnetwork on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Sheila Eldridge

Sheila Eldridge, the CEO of Miles Ahead Entertainment & Broadcasting and founder of the Mocha Podcast Network, has acquired more than 25 years of experience in the fields of broadcasting, corporate communications, integrated marketing, event activation, and public relations. A graduate of Howard University’s prestigious School of Communications and later went on to complete advanced courses at UCLA specializing in Crisis Management and New Communications Technology.

Additionally, the MAEB production studio syndicates the highly successful, two-time Gracie Award winning Café Mocha radio show CafeMochaRadio.com airing in over 40 markets around the country and on SiriusXM Channel 141, CafeMocha2go digital show and streaming Salute THEM Awards www.SaluteTHEMAwards.com series.

ADVERTISER CONTACT:

Reggie Denson – R2D Marketing Group

E: Reggie.Denson@R2Dmarketinggroup.com

C: 312 952 1712

