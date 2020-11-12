Stephen Varanko III Featured in News Article on Valuable Qualities of Navy SEALs

BALTIMORE , MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business expert Stephen Varanko III, who also served as a Navy SEAL, was recently featured in a news article on the important qualities of today’s Navy SEALS. Varanko was selected to be featured in the article due to his extensive track record in leadership and teambuilding in both the military and the civilian setting.

In the news article, Varanko emphasizes that completing training to become a Navy SEAL requires both dedication and hard work. However, it also requires leadership skills, which can be broken down into four categories: communication skills, passion, loyalty, and teamwork ability.

In the article, readers can explore the many benefits of possessing solid communication skills. For instance, according to Varanko, Navy SEALs who can communicate well can effectively provide constructive criticism as well as inspire and motivate others. In addition, part of the process of communication effectively is also being able to listen attentively to others. Varanko explains in the article that those who do not communicate may actually put their own lives or their teammates lives at risk.

The news article also highlights the value of being passionate as a Navy SEAL, as only those who are passionate can truly fuel the fire in his or her fellow SEALs. Furthermore, Navy SEALS must be loyal to their nation and team members, and this includes making sure that all fellow team members can access the tools and resources they need to excel in their roles and accomplish core military tasks.\

Finally, in the article, Stephen Varanko III draws attention to the importance of delegating military tasks when operating as a Navy SEAL. Unfortunately, many leaders make the mistake of trying to get all of their tasks done on their own, rather them assigning tasks to others. According to Varanko, no one Navy SEAL can do everything himself or herself, so it is paramount that today’s Navy SEALS learn how to depend on others to accomplish their common goals long term.

