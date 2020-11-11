Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Congratulates Former Education Secretary Pedro Rivera on Being Named to President-elect Joe Biden’s Agency Review Team

Governor Tom Wolf commended President-elect Joe Biden for selecting former Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera to serve on the agency review team for the U.S. Department of Education. The review teams are comprised of experts who will help to ensure a smooth transition of power to the Biden Administration.

“Pedro Rivera was an excellent secretary of education for Pennsylvania and he is a tremendous choice by President-elect Biden to help prepare the education efforts of the next administration,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pedro’s leadership was critical to rebuilding strong relationships to local school communities and improving the quality of education in our state.

“Under Pedro Rivera’s leadership, Pennsylvania reduced the overreliance on standardized testing, adopted a landmark basic education funding formula, created the innovative Future Ready PA Index and more. I am proud that Pedro served in my cabinet and I look forward to his efforts to help set the values and priorities of the incoming administration.”

After serving as Pennsylvania secretary of education since Gov. Wolf took office in 2015, Rivera became president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology on Oct. 1. He was previously the superintendent of the School District of Lancaster.

