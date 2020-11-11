New website offers entrepreneurs access to local resources, events and networking connections

Start In Wisconsin enables entrepreneurs to find professional services, support and other tools by region

MADISON, WI. NOV. 11, 2020–A new website will help Wisconsin entrepreneurs connect with resources, events and experts tailored to their specific needs and based in their communities.

The site, Start In Wisconsin, allows entrepreneurs to access a comprehensive online directory of resources and a one-stop calendar of entrepreneur-focused events organized by geographic region.

The initiative, funded by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and assisted by the state’s regional economic development organizations (REDOs), operates with administrative support from the UW System Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship and in collaboration with entrepreneur support organizations (ESOs) in nine regions across the state.

The online directory helps entrepreneurs find vetted local, regional and state resources that best suit their needs. The directory can be searched by ZIP code, type of business assistance needed, and many other categories, all by going to www.StartInWI.com.

“This resource is simple, convenient and up to date, fostering important connections across the entrepreneurial ecosystem of each region in our state,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “This is a great time to share this platform as communities across Wisconsin celebrate Startup Wisconsin Week 2020.”

“Interest in starting a business remains high even in the midst of the pandemic, and the role of new businesses in Wisconsin’s local economies cannot be overstated,” said Mark Lange, executive director at the Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship. “These businesses, diverse in size and sector, need ready access to support as they solve problems and serve the needs of their communities.”

ESOs are encouraged to apply to be part of Start In Wisconsin by submitting an online form. As part of the network, organizations will be able to update their profiles and interact more directly with other ESOs in the region.

The Start In Wisconsin platform is powered by SourceLink®, a trusted and experienced organization with a national affiliation of user communities.