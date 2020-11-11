Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GATX Corporation to Present at Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today announced that Thomas A. Ellman, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The presentation will include an overview of GATX’s operations.

GATX’s presentation will begin at 2:45 p.m. Central Time. To listen to a live webcast of the presentation, please access the appropriate link at www.gatx.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start time. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Slides accompanying the presentation will be available prior to the start of the presentation at www.gatx.com or by reaching out to the GATX Investor Relations Department.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION
GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 121 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE
Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the GATX Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in GATX to review the information that it shares on www.gatx.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
