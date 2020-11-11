America Recycles Day Will Likely Be Busier Than Usual This Year
November 15, 2020, is America Recycles Day. This year expect more offices recycling furniture and fixtures than ever before.
Due to COVID, we are moving from "we" design to 'me' design, which means many items in traditional offices will no longer be needed and recycled.”VISTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transferring from "We" Design to "Me" Design
America Recycles Day is November 15, 2020. This year expect more offices recycling furniture and fixtures than ever before. This is because offices are "moving from a 'we' design to a 'me' design," according to Klaus Reichardt, CEO, and Founder of Waterless Co., Inc.
The "we" design has been the trend for some time and referred to as the "open office" or "open space" office. This is where many people work together in the same area, often at long tables.
"While the goal of we design was to promote teamwork and collaboration, it simply will not work in a post-COVID era, where social distancing will be paramount."
It will be replaced by "me" design. This will involve the reintroduction of individual workspaces, even if just separated by partitions.
As this evolves, according to Reichardt, the office furnishings most likely to be recycled are the following:
• The long worktables mentioned earlier.
• Cafeteria tables and chairs. "We may not see cafeterias [open] for a while."
• Small conference rooms with tables and chairs. "It's hard to social distance in these small rooms."
• Sofa-style couches. "Modular or multi-section couches can be separated, allowing for social distancing."
• Toilets and urinals.
According to Reichardt, office restrooms will be redesigned in the coming years, with the installation of new toilets, and urinals.
As to why new toilets and urinals, Reichardt says it comes down to two issues:
Health. Due to the pandemic and health concerns, building managers want to start fresh, with brand new toilets and urinals.
Water Savings. To cut water and sewer costs and reduce water consumption, new toilets will be installed because they use water more efficiently. No-water urinals will also be selected because they use no water at all.
"Further, expect full-length partitions around fixtures; separate restroom entry and exit doors; and sinks moved to center islands to facilitate 'ingress and egress' in the restroom."
