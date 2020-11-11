Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Burgum releases video message in observance of Veterans Day

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum today released a video message in observance of Veterans Day.

“As North Dakotans, we possess a deeply held appreciation for the service and sacrifice of our military veterans. More than 50,000 veterans call North Dakota home. We know them as our neighbors, our grandparents, our mothers and fathers, our sons and daughters, our sisters and brothers – those brave men and women who stepped up to serve our country and fought to defend our freedom. Veterans Day is a reminder that every North Dakotan and every American has a responsibility to ensure that this nation and future generations of Americans live up to the promises made to our military servicemembers,” Burgum said. “On Veterans Day – and every day – we stand with unwavering support for those who have served in the military and the families who have served alongside them. With hearts full of gratitude, we say thank you for your service.”

Watch or download the full video here.

The website smartasset.com recently ranked North Dakota the third-best state for military veterans. As governor and commander-in-chief of the North Dakota National Guard, Burgum has worked with the state Legislature to make North Dakota a more military-friendly state through several actions, including exempting military retirement pay from state income tax; providing occupational license reciprocity for trailing spouses of military personnel; providing funds to defray the cost of burying the spouses and dependents of military veterans at the state Veterans Cemetery; and permanently displaying the POW-MIA flag in front of the state Capitol.

