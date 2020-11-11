Mirae Asset’s Emerging Markets Great Consumer® Fund Celebrates $1 Billion Milestone

The Fund Achieves $1 Billion AUM & 10-Year Track Record

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (“Mirae Asset”), one of the world's largest investment managers in emerging market equities1, is proud to announce that the Mirae Asset Emerging Markets Great Consumer® Fund has surpassed $1 billion in total assets as of November 11, 2020. The Fund launched on September 24, 2010 bringing innovation to the asset class by providing investors with exposure to the consumer growth story in emerging markets.



In the US, the consumption activity of the “Baby Boomer” generation was a key driver of growth – which propelled us to become the world’s largest economy. Today, another middle class “boom” is occurring in the emerging markets. The rising number of consumers in the emerging markets is set to transform the global economic landscape over the coming decades. Mirae Asset’s Great Consumer® investment strategy seeks to identify those high-quality companies that may capitalize on this new and growing consumer base.

“We are proud of yet another important milestone for our firm, having celebrated the Fund’s 10-year track record in September,” said Joon Hyuk Heo, CEO of Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA). “This achievement is attributable to the investors who believe in our fundamental investment process, local due diligence, and the expertise of our investment team led by co-portfolio managers Malcolm Dorson and Joohee An. We look forward to celebrating future successes together.”

About Mirae Asset Global Investments

Mirae Asset Global Investments was founded in Asia in 1997 and has expanded its presence across 12 countries. Mirae Asset Global Investments is recognized as one of the world’s largest emerging market equity investment managers. As of September 30, 2020, we have over $161 billion in total assets under management, giving us the scale and experience to identify opportunities in a changing world. We offer a fully diversified investment platform to clients around the world. Powered by a unique perspective and the expertise of our 207 global investment professionals, as of September 30, 2020, we adapt to our clients’ evolving needs, providing them with innovative investment options with the aim to achieve their investment objectives. Our roots are firmly embedded in the dynamic and strategically important markets in which we invest. Our in-market presence – combined with our research intensive, bottom-up investment process – positions our investment teams to see opportunities with the insight and conviction that drive success.*

Additional Information about Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA) is available at: https://investments.miraeasset.us/

* There can be no guarantee that any strategy (risk management or otherwise) will be successful. All investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal.

Important Disclosures

Emerging Markets Risk — The risks of foreign investments are typically greater in less developed countries, which are sometimes referred to as emerging markets. For example, legal, political and economic structures in these countries may be changing rapidly, which can cause instability and greater risk of loss. These countries are also more likely to experience higher levels of inflation, deflation or currency devaluation, which could hurt their economies and securities markets. For these and other reasons, investments in emerging markets are often considered speculative. Similarly, investors are also subject to foreign securities risks including, but not limited to, the fact that foreign investments may be subject to different and in some circumstances less stringent regulatory and disclosure standards than US investments.

Equity Securities (stocks) — are more volatile and carry more risk than other forms of investments, including investments in high-grade fixed income securities. The net asset value per share of this Fund will fluctuate as the value of the securities in the portfolio changes.

Geographic Concentration Risk — A small number of companies and industries may represent a large portion of the market in a particular country or region, and these companies and industries can be sensitive to adverse social, political, economic or regulatory developments in that country or region.

An investor should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information about the investment company can be found in the Fund’s prospectus or summary prospectus. To obtain a prospectus or a summary prospectus, please call (877) 647-2301. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Mirae Asset Discovery Funds are distributed by Funds Distributor, LLC. Copyright © 2020 by Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA) LLC. All rights reserved.