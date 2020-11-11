Alliance Memory Signs Rep Agreement With IRI, Expands Presence in Midwest and Central U.S.

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has concluded an agreement with Industrial Representatives Inc. (IRI), a Northfield, Illinois-based manufacturers’ representative for electronic components. Under the agreement, the company is now offering Alliance Memory’s entire lineup of SRAM, DRAM, and flash ICs to its customers throughout the Midwest and Central United States, including Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas, with Kansas to be added in January 2021.



For over 56 years, IRI has provided world-class sales and technical engineering services to the electronics industry. For the company’s customers, Alliance Memory’s legacy ICs offer reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for a number of similar solutions across a broad spectrum of applications, including industrial, automotive, medical, communications, telecom, consumer electronics, and more.

Through its partnership with Alliance Memory, IRI is offering its customers a full range of 3.3V and 5V fast asynchronous devices, synchronous SRAMs, PSRAMs, and low-power SRAMs, in addition to 5V parallel NOR and 1.8V and 3V SPI NAND flash ICs. The company’s broad portfolio of high-speed CMOS SDRAMs includes MSDR, DDR, DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, LPDDR, LPDDR2, and LPDDR4 devices in a wide range of densities, configurations, and package options. In addition, IRI customers have access to several discontinued devices from Micron Technology, including DDR, DDR3, DDR3L, and SDR SDRAMs, as well as NOR flash ICs.

“IRI has a long history of bringing leading-edge technology to the electronics industry — with product lines that are at the forefront of their categories — so we are thrilled to be joining its offering with our rapidly expanding portfolio of legacy ICs,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. “Having established relationships with key customers across a wide range of markets in the Midwest and Central United States, the company is perfectly positioned to help us expand our reach in these regions and extend our streak of record-breaking sales.”

“IRI has been serving the Central U.S. marketplace since 1962 and has been a successful sales leader in the memory market since the early ’70s,” said Matt Mitchell, president of IRI. “Our broad market knowledge, in conjunction with the memory product portfolio delivered by Alliance Memory, is a winning combination. We are excited to be partnered with the company and serving our customers with long-term memory solutions.”

