Media Alert for Defense Metals (TSX-V: $DEFN.V) (OTCQB: $DFMTF)

When Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) advertised its electric sports car around 10 years ago and let journalists drive the chic little vehicle around Germany, the Company was a highly speculative affair. The electric pioneers now have various vehicles on offer and are market leaders in their field. But that does not stop the share from making huge profits: The Tesla share climbed by almost 470% within the past twelve months.
TESLA AND CHINA ARE TIGHTENING THE RARE EARTHS MARKET
Another reason for success is the excellent flexibility of the Company. As soon as criticism is voiced or analysts warn of shrinking margins, the team around visionary and Tesla founder, Elon Musk, have an ace up their sleeve. To be competitive on the Chinese market, the engineers adapted the composition of the batteries and thus saved a few more dollars: shareholders and analysts like these tricks.
DEFENSE METALS: INVESTORS WILL KNOW MORE BY THE END OF MARCH
The small Canadian Company Defense Metals could benefit from this development. The Company is focused on rare earths and reports 4.9 million tonnes with an average content of 3.02% of light rare earth metals. Inferred resources include 12.1 million tonnes at a grade of 2.9% light rare earths. It was only late last month that Defense Metals raised new capital to justify the economics of its rare earths project through additional measures. The Company plans to report results by the end of March 2021.
HELLOFRESH: WHEN CRAZY IDEAS BECOME MAINSTREAM
All early shareholders of HelloFresh ( HFG,DE) must also be considered speculative investors.
DEFENSE METALS AS TOMORROW'S WINNER?
In a phase of change, investors should distinguish between short-term and existing trends. Climate change will continue to support interest in electric vehicles. Tesla has also built up a compelling brand image. Although the stock is already expensive, its value remains one of the most promising blue chips. In the small caps segment, investors can focus on suppliers, without whom Companies like Tesla cannot continue their success story. One such supplier could be Defense Metals, the Canadian rare earth Company. Rare earths are urgently needed not only in batteries but also in almost all electrical appliances and in Canada, these rare earths are sustainably mined too. When evaluating future opportunities, it is the prospects that matter.
Author NICO POPP
At home in Southern Germany, the passionate stock exchange expert has been accompanying the capital markets for about twenty years. With a soft spot for smaller companies, he is constantly on the lookout for exciting investment stories.
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to finding partnerships, securing potential offtake agreements, and other business opportunities, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of rare earth elements, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of rare earth elements, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
