Talia Adds High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) Ka-band Spot Beam Coverage Across The Levant Region
Talia, a leading solutions provider, today announced further collaboration with Arabsat, acquiring Ka-band spot beam coverage across the Levant region.
We have seen increasing demand for our service to provide support and resilience to existing networks or extend the reach of a more dispersed workforce.”LONDON, UK, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talia, a leading communications solutions provider serving the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas, today announced its further collaboration with Arabsat, acquiring an additional Ka-band spot beam with coverage across the Levant region.
— Alan Afrasiab, President and CEO of Talia
The new agreement adds an additional Ka-band spot beam on Arabsat 5C at 20°E to Talia's existing beams in Iraq and Afghanistan and shows the increasing demand for High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) services across the region.
The latest coverage also takes advantage of Talia's interconnectivity at Jordan Media City, allowing further onward connectivity to Talia's global MPLS fibre network and onward to Frankfurt, London, Dubai and Washington.
Further, the Levant spot Ka-band beam provides interconnectivity within the footprint bypassing the hub and allowing point-to-point or point-to-multipoint connections enabling lower transmission costs and smaller antennas.
Talia, who was this year shortlisted for the WTA Independent Teleport Operator of the Year continue to strengthen their varied communication solutions. Alan Afrasiab, President and CEO of Talia stated, "with all the uncertainty in the world at the moment, we have seen sustained and increasing demand for our service to help provide support and resilience to existing networks or extend the reach of a more dispersed workforce. By partnering with a leading operator such as Arabsat, we can deliver our commitment to our clients in the region".
“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Talia as a leading teleport, satellite and terrestrial network operator with extensive experience of the Middle East and Africa markets”, says Khalid Balkheyour, President and CEO, Arabsat. "The demand for connectivity in this region has seen continuous growth and this agreement will further cement our partner's confidence in Arabsat to provide high-quality and reliable services to unconnected communities across the MENA market”, continues Balkheyour.
