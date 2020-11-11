Local Black-Owned Fort Lauderdale Florist Rebrands Celebrating the Spirit of the Community

DGM Flowers has rebranded its name to “DGM Flowers | Fort Lauderdale Florist” and launched a new website under the new name as a tribute to community spirit.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US, November 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Florist Fort Lauderdale FL DGM Flowers is pleased to announce they have recently rebranded their company name as a tribute to the spirit of the community and henceforth be known as “DGM Flowers | Fort Lauderdale Florist ”. The Black-owned company has also launched a brand new website under the banner of the new name entitled fortlauderdaleflorist.com“We are glad to announce that we have recently changed our name to ‘DGM Flowers | Fort Lauderdale Florist’ in honor of the community spirit. We are dedicated to the community and happy to cater to all customers around as their go-to Fort Lauderdale Florist. We have received a lot of love from Fort Lauderdale and the recent rebranding is our humble attempt to show solidarity with our warm community spirit” stated Tye Gordon, the founder of DGM Flowers.“We know we are passing through a tough time of late in the current pandemic era. It’s the time when you need flowers even more since these beautiful creations have an innate ability to refresh the mind. We know our community needs us now more than ever and we have been working tirelessly for months through the pandemic to bring smiles to folks around.”The newly launched website looks neat and smart with soothing spread of colors and meticulously categorized menu bar. The homepage opens up with a large banner featuring the latest collection at the store. As of now, the homepage banner features new fall arrivals at the shop. It is followed by sections on different occasions and designs so that viewers can check the collection and choose the most suitable flower bouquet as per the needed occasion- right from the homepage only.A leading florist across the Fort Lauderdale area, DGM Flowers caters to a wide range of areas including, Oakland Park, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Wilton Manors, Pompano Beach and Coconut Creek. The company is widely recognized for its hand-crafted floral arrangements, fresh flowers and prompt same-day Flower Delivery Fort Lauderdale “DGM Flowers | Fort Lauderdale Florist is your one-stop platform when you are looking for a reliable Oakland Park Florist or a florist in Pompano Beach or a Wilton Manors Florist. We are known for lovely hand-crafted bouquets that will render a special edge to your celebrations. We promise you fresh flowers only that are sourced locally and we work with a versatile range of flowers for our bouquets. We also assure you super-fast same-day delivery”, Gordon added in.The company is also flexible to create custom flower bouquets as per the specific needs of the customer. The website features a special form where customers can state their custom specifications for personalized bouquets.Speaking on, Gordon stressed they are flexible to deliver flowers for almost all kinds of occasions out there. From weddings to birthdays to anniversaries to funerals- the florist caters to all occasions. DGM Flowers | Fort Lauderdale Florist also delivers flowers to corporate events.For more information, please visit https://fortlauderdaleflorist.com