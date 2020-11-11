Virginia Tech Virginia Tech Completes Testing of LiteSheet LED UV-C Disinfecting Cabinet Against SARS-CoV-2

Test Results Show a 99.95% Reduction of the Virus That Causes the COVID-19 Illness

We found that the level of infectious SARS-CoV-2 on a surface was reduced by 99.95% after 15 minutes in the cabinet,” — Dr. Nisha Duggal, Assistant Professor, VA Tech

FOREST, VA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Nisha Duggal and her team of scientists at Virginia Tech tested the efficacy of the LiteSheet UV-C Disinfecting Cabinet against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that is the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic, on surfaces. Virginia-based LiteSheet Solutions’ innovative LED UV-C disinfecting cabinet is designed to decontaminate potentially deadly bacteria and viruses, like the COVID19 virus. The cabinet finds practical applications in disinfecting equipment used in offices, nursing homes, medical facilities, schools, universities, restaurants, hotels and other locations.“We tested the capacity of SARS-CoV-2 to infect cells after a 15-minute incubation within the LiteSheet UV-C cabinet or outside of the cabinet. We found that the level of infectious SARS-CoV-2 on a surface was reduced by 99.95% after 15 minutes in the cabinet,” said Dr. Nisha Duggal, Assistant Professor, Department of Biomedical Sciences and Pathobiology, College of Veterinary Medicine.Duggal is also a member of the newly-created Center for Emerging, Zoonotic, and Arthropod-borne Pathogens at Virginia Tech.Micro-organisms such as bacteria, viruses, cysts and mold are simple lifeforms that reproduce by subdivision, budding or by producing spores. Reproduction of these organisms is vital to their lifecycles and loss of their ability to grow and multiply is classified as cellular death and renders them harmless and no longer pathogenic. The LiteSheet LED UV-C Disinfecting Cabinet quickly and efficiently disrupts the lifecycle of bacteria and viruses, like COVID19.By optimally positioning germ and virus killing UV-C LED modules inside the cabinet to eliminate blind spots, contents are disinfected within minutes. The germicidal effects of UV light are well known and medically researched. UV-C light wavelengths between 200 and 280 nanometers are used against bacteria, molds, and viruses. The light penetrates through cell walls and disrupts the structure of DNA molecules, prohibiting reproduction. Because UV disinfection does not rely on chemicals or filtration materials, it can be used effectively and safely.“The Virginia Tech study proves that by harnessing the power of UV-C light, we are able to kill 99.95% of viruses and bacteria, including the deadly COVID19 virus, the cause of the current pandemic,” said Roger Whyte, President and CEO of LiteSheet Solutions, “The LiteSheet UV-C Disinfecting Cabinet provides comfort by helping to make workplace tools, medical and personal items, and office equipment safe and hazard-free.”The UV-C Disinfecting Cabinet research was facilitated by Virginia Tech’s Technical Assistance Program, administered by Continuing and Professional Education. Developed as part of the university’s outreach mission, this program enables faculty members to respond quickly to market needs requiring technical expertise and provides businesses with a streamlined process for accessing this knowledge.All LiteSheet products are manufactured in Virginia with both US and imported parts to the highest specifications. The LED UV-C Disinfecting Cabinet offers health and safety solutions for users backed by American-made reliability.For more information on the LED UV-C Disinfecting Cabinet and the Virginia Tech Lab test results visit: https://www.litesheet.com/uv-c-sanitation-cabinet For more information on the LED UV-C Disinfecting Cabinet and the Virginia Tech Lab test results visit: https://vtnews.vt.edu/articles/2020/10/outreach-cpe-tap.html and visit: https://www.litesheet.com/uv-c-sanitation-cabinet . The study was sponsored by LiteSheet Solutions.FDA GuidanceThe FDA guidance for LiteSheet’s disinfection cabinet in response to COVID-19 is as follows. LiteSheet’s cabinet is recognized in Section B (2) as an Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfecting Device. Therefore, the LiteSheet disinfection cabinet does not require FDA approval for market in response to COVID-19Further, as described under Section A. Performance guidance the LiteSheet cabinet will meet the design, evaluation, and validation of performance relevant to the enforcement policies set forth in the document.Enforcement Policy for Sterilizers, Disinfectant Devices, and Air Purifiers During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Public Health Emergency. March 2020 https://www.fda.gov/media/136533/download About Virginia TechDedicated to its motto, Ut Prosim (That I May Serve), Virginia Tech pushes the boundaries of knowledge by taking a hands-on, transdisciplinary approach to preparing scholars to be leaders and problem-solvers. A comprehensive land-grant institution that enhances the quality of life in Virginia and throughout the world, Virginia Tech is an inclusive community dedicated to knowledge, discovery, and creativity. The university offers more than 280 majors to a diverse enrollment of more than 36,000 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students in eight undergraduate colleges, a school of medicine, a veterinary medicine college, Graduate School, and Honors College. The university has a significant presence across Virginia, including the Innovation Campus in Northern Virginia; the Health Sciences and Technology Campus in Roanoke; sites in Newport News and Richmond; and numerous Extension offices and research centers. A leading global research institution, Virginia Tech conducts more than $500 million in research annually.About LiteSheet Solutions www.litesheet.com LiteSheet Solutions, LLC is a U.S. manufacturer and technology company that is providing leading edge UV-C germicidal technology and AC Direct LED luminaires. The company combines extensive knowledge of lighting and electronic technologies and manufacturing processes to create highly efficient products with reduced production costs resulting in the most economical, environmentally friendly, and sustainable LED solutions available.# # #Contacts:Roger WhyteLiteSheet Solutions1191 Venture Drive Suite AForest, VA 24551(434) 446.1460(434) 825.5064roger.whyte@litesheet.comJon Di GesuLiteSheet Solutions(603) 770.5731digesu.consulting@litesheet.com

LiteSheet UV-C Disinfecting Cabinet kills 99.95% of the virus that causes Covid 19 illness on surfaces.