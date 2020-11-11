The Spero Clinic Launches New Website with Goal of Reaching and Helping More Patients

The new site will provide more comprehensive information on conditions patients may suffer from as well as the Clinic’s neurologic rehabilitation program.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, USA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For years, The Spero Clinic has faithfully served patients suffering from chronic pain conditions under the guidance and approach of Dr. Katinka van der Merwe. Today, the world-renowned neurologic rehabilitation center will launch a new version of their website at their existing domain thesperoclinic.com.

Though the existing site provides excellent details on Dr. van der Merwe’s process and the successful recoveries of patients across the globe, the new site promises to be an even better resource for those suffering from painful conditions.

For example, the new edition of the site will include a section that provides full breakdowns of conditions The Spero Clinic has successfully helped patients with in the past, such as disorders caused by neurological dysfunction. These pages will include details on the condition itself, who is most commonly affected, and other vital information for patients.

In addition, the new site will also offer comprehensive information on approaches The Spero Clinic takes during their therapeutic processes. Before visiting the Clinic or even contacting a representative, audiences will be able to learn about the range of pain relief services available to patients, from magnetic resonance therapy to ionic purification. Each page will include important details on what the given therapy helps with, how it works, and different ways the Clinic can administer it.

“We know for many patients, when dealing with a chronic pain condition, it can often feel like no one understands what is happening to them or what they’re going through,” said Dr. Katinka van der Merwe, head of The Spero Clinic. “Transparency is a vital component of the recovery process, and so we owe it to our potential and existing patients to give them as much information as possible about what they could be going through, as well as how we can help.”

The new site goes live today, but those in need of additional information on chronic pain conditions or curious about the stories of previous patients can still visit the current iteration of the site for more details.

More About Spero Clinic & Dr. Katinka van der Merwe

At The Spero Clinic, Dr. Katinka van der Merwe and her team have garnered a stellar reputation for helping those who have been deemed “helpless” around the world, using a 12 Week Neurologic Rehabilitation program.

At the Spero Clinic in Fayetteville, AR, the team aims to restore balance to the Central Nervous System, which assists the body in healing from within. Patients visit the Clinic from all 50 states and around the world to experience the unique approach taken to aid the body in healing itself.

For more information about, please visit https://thesperoclinic.com or call now at (479) 304-8202.