Local Auction Site Launches with Better than Black Friday Deals

A dream-come-true auction site, Greenway Auction is helping Arizona locals skip in front of the line and shop Black Friday Deals, every day of the week.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In light of many of us being tucked away in our own homes these last several months, we have all done a considerable amount of online shopping. Safe to say, some have become discount shopping aficionados and upcoming Black Friday will serve as a World Series of shopping for hundreds of thousands of people across the globe. A recent Coresight Research survey found that more than 25% of shoppers expect to start holiday shopping earlier than usual in 2020. Sounds like now is a great time to start on that list. A dream-come-true auction site, Greenway Auction is helping Arizona locals skip in front of the line and shop Black Friday Deals, every day of the week.On their site, you will find popular items being sold for 60-90% lower than other popular sites. The majority of items found on Greenway Auction are brand new, while others are returned items still in mint condition. All products are available for curbside pickup immediately after you make a purchase from their Glendale warehouse.How’s That Possible?Greenway Auction purchases these products in bulk and then passes that savings on to its customers. Each item is listed with a minimum bid amount giving you the chance to decide how much each item is worth to you. Hundreds of items are added daily, always giving you fresh new items to shop for.How Does it Work?To experience the full benefits of the site, it is recommended you sign-up to create an account for a faster bidding experience. Or simply shopping as a guest is an option as well. Next, shop and scroll to your heart’s content until you find the item. From there, set your price based on the set starting bid and watch for notifications on new bids. If you happen to lose your bid, do not fret, there are over 16,000 items and counting waiting for you at any given moment.Below we have listed some of the best finds and deals, available at Greenway Auction every day of the week.TOYS3D Printer Pen – This is a novel and tech-friendly gift that would entertain tweens, teens, and your favorite IT guy. Retail $47.99 with a starting bid of $19.Weird Things Human Search For Game - Not sure if we want to know the answer to many of these but topical games are a fun family, host or hostess or teen gift idea. Retail $19.99 with a starting bid of $7.TRENDINGNorth Face Men's Hoodie – Popular not only for its style but because their clothing is of the most durable on the market. Retail $54.95 with a starting bid of $19.18 Ounce Yeti Rambler - THE cup of a generation! Great quality and takes your cool points way up. Retail $57.95 with a starting bid of $19.LUXURY800 Thread Count Sheet Set – Being at home so much has highlighted the importance of a comfortable bed. No better time to spoil yourself with an 800-thread, hotel grade, six-piece sheet set. Retail $79.99 with a starting bid of $29.Turkish Towel Set – High-end in name and quality, these towels are ride- or- die and will stand the test of time. Retail $80 with a starting bid of $29.How Do I Pick-Up My Purchase?Visit their warehouse at 5840 W Greenway Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 for curbside pick-up and returns on Monday through Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Closed on Sundays. Call 602.207.8773 on arrival and provide your name and order number and they will bring your winnings directly to your car. Shipping is not currently available.