Keep America Beautiful Celebrates 2020 America Recycles Day: Focus on Individual Recycling Action and Behavior

STAMFORD, CONN., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Individual recycling action and behavior are themes of this year's America Recycles Day®, a Keep America Beautiful® national program and the only nationally-recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States.

In its 23rd year, America Recycles Day (ARD), Nov. 15, educates people about the importance of recycling to our economy and environmental well-being and helps to motivate occasional recyclers to become everyday recyclers.

“America Recycles Day is our signature recycling program, and this year, it comes at a pivotal time for all of us to take action for our environment,” said Helen Lowman, PhD, Keep America Beautiful President and CEO. “Keep America Beautiful, along with our affiliate network and partners, continues to work hard to improve recycling in America by educating and motivating individuals to make recycling a priority at home and on the go. With collective action, we can create positive and lasting change.”

Focused on individual impact, Keep America Beautiful urges people to pledge to reduce, reuse, repurpose, and recycle in every aspect of their life by taking the #BeRecycled Pledge. The pledge is a promise to learn about local recycling regulations; to recycle consistently and correctly; to reduce personal waste; and to buy products made from recycled content. Participants are encouraged to help spread the word by educating and encouraging friends, family, and neighbors to recycle in their community and to integrate the act of recycling and buying recycled content throughout their daily routines.

Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful have recognized Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) with the second annual America Recycles Day Recycling Hero Award, which honors groups or individuals who have made a significant contribution to the promotion or implementation of recycling programs. Joint Base San Antonio was selected for its Qualified Recycling Program which has been recognized as one of the best recycling programs in the Department of Defense and is known for its longevity and innovative approach for hard-to-recycle materials, materials reuse, and unique collection and processing ideas.

“Keep America Beautiful is pleased to recognize JBSA for their tireless efforts to recycle and the impressive results they have achieved, especially during these challenging times,” said Lowman.

Aside from the #BeRecycled Pledge, people can be part of the recycling solution by participating in or hosting their own ARD event. Local organizations, including the Keep America Beautiful national network of more than 650 community-based affiliates, schedule educational workshops and recycling collection events in communities throughout November in celebration of America Recycles Day. Events can be found and posted on the Keep America Beautiful volunteer portal here.

In support of ARD, Michelob ULTRA is partnering with Keep America Beautiful on a virtual plogging initiative dedicated to eradicating litter and improving recycling while promoting a cleaner, greener, and more beautiful America. The campaign, called A World Worth Running, invites individuals regardless of location to register for the virtual plog, take the #BeRecycled Pledge, plog at any site in their community through Nov. 22, and share across social media. Registration is free; however, a $10 donation is appreciated.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we remind all participants and event organizers to follow state and local health guidelines, as well as wear face coverings and properly sanitize hands following events. For a list of safety tips, click here.

Sponsors of this year’s America Recycles Day include Title Sponsor Cox Enterprises, as well as International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) and Michelob ULTRA.

About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling, and Beautify America’s Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green, and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision.

The Keep America Beautiful Model for Change – steeped in education, research, and behavioral science – is the cornerstone of Keep America Beautiful. We empower generations of community and environmental stewards with volunteer programs, hands-on experiences, educational curricula, practical advice, and other resources. The organization is driven by the work and passion of more than 650 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.

