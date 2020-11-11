McWilliams|Ballard Announces the Completion of Sales and Settlements at The Randolph in Vibrant Columbia Heights

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McWilliams|Ballard is pleased to announce The Randolph, a collection of 9 well-appointed condominium residences have completed sales and settlements in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC.



Each home is carefully designed to offer expansive living throughout each three- and four-bedroom layout featuring sleek designer finishes, chef-inspired kitchens, spa baths, hardwood flooring and more – all in one vibrant urban location. The Randolph is located just moments to the Petworth metro station and within quick access to both the 14th Street and U Street Corridors.

Developed by YW Capital Development, a real estate development firm that focuses on multifamily and mixed-use developments in the Washington Metropolitan area.

“As a company, we pride ourselves on working with developers and projects of all sizes. Working with YW Development has led to a number of other engagements due to our ability to scale our strategic approach to new home sales, allowing for efficient sales processes and quick sell-outs,” says Chris Masters, Executive Vice President at McWilliams|Ballard.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is the leading real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, apartment, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 24-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.



Media Contact:

Derek Friday

703.535.5550

dfriday@mcwb.com