How Claritask, a Self-Funded Bootstrapped Company, Outperformed The Venture Capital Backed Competition

Claritask, Inc. Places At The Top Of Software Advice’s FrontRunners For 2020WALNUT, CA, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claritask, Inc is proud to announce that Claritask, the simpler task management app, has been named at the top of Software Advice’s FrontRunners for 2020. As a small, self-funded bootstrapped company, Claritask is the underdog in a sea of Venture Capital backed companies. The prestigious placing on Software Advice, an industry leader in software consulting, is the result of thousands of genuine user reviews for usability and customer care.
How did Claritask, as a small company, beat out the competition backed by millions? The answer is clarity and simplicity. Where many VC backed task management apps try to reinvent the wheel and create complex interfaces, Claritask’s main priority has always been to stick to the fundamentals in a clear and concise manner, to positively impact productivity and time management.
Simple and straight to the point, Claritask rises above the competition as an inclusive and user friendly solution for both small companies and major corporations. This appointment as a front runner is a testament to the capabilities of smaller bootstrapped companies.
As infrastructure costs decline with millions working from home, bootstrapped companies like Claritask can promote their latest product updates instantly, hire talent from anywhere in the world, and with no duties to large investors, can solely focus on their users' satisfaction.
“You no longer need millions in outside investments and large teams to make a leading software in the industry. A self-funded bootstrapped company can achieve this by covering the fundamentals in customer care, and focusing on doing one thing right. Claritask is a testament to that.” - Val Sopi, Founder and CEO, said.
About Claritask, Inc.
Claritask, Inc. is the software company behind claritask.com, a simple task management app used by hundreds of users on a daily basis. Trusted by small companies and large corporations alike, Claritask uses a sleek and easy to use interface to help businesses manage both short and long term tasks. Launched in February of 2019, Claritask focuses on clarity and the fundamentals of task management.
