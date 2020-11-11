Arun Simha joins DHARA CONSULTING GROUP, INC as CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER
DHARA CONSULTING GROUP, INC welcomes Arun Simha as Chief Growth Officer. In his new role, Arun will drive Federal, DOD, IC and Civilian Market growth.
Arun Simha will bring the much-needed impetus for our company to grow our business. We are very excited to have Arun join the Executive Leadership team.”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dhara Consulting Group (DHARA™) welcomes Arun Simha!
— Sastry Dhara
DHARA™ welcomes Arun Simha as Chief Growth Officer to help accelerate future opportunities with Federal clients
Effective Sept. 1st, 2020- Dhara Consulting Group (DHARA™) is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Arun Simha to the position of Chief Growth Officer in the business development department. Arun brings over 25+ years of IT experience and design thinking to help provide strategic growth in small minority-owned businesses like DHARA™. Arun comes to us from Akima Corp, where for almost 3 years, he served as a director of IT solutions and programs and was heavily involved in strategic capture and innovative work powering some of Akima’s most critical, cutting-edge work in the federal government. Arun will be directly reporting to Sastry Dhara, President and CEO of DHARA™.
Prior to joining Dhara, Arun led highly successful campaigns in Capture and Solutioning that resulted in several notable IDIQ and contract wins worth several billions of dollars. Arun has worked for highly respected firms such as Akima, L-3 Communications, Accenture and Hughes and served clients such as NASA, NOAA, branches of the military, NGA, DHS and State Department. Arun is an ITIL Expert, life-long learner and actively engaged in the vibrant Washington DC-area Meetup community with focus on Analytics, DataOps and Artificial Intelligence.
“I’m excited to bring modernized approaches to help increase DHARA™’s market presence and bring wins in this very competitive federal government marketplace!” says Arun. Contact Arun at arun@dhara-it.com to learn more about Arun’s growth strategies or if you have any direct opportunities to collaborate with DHARA™.
About DHARA™
DHARA™ is a 100% minority-owned small business offering leading-edge engineering and services. Today, clients everywhere face rapid change and disruption with focus on digital services, digital engineering and digital twins. IT choices are enticing, but risky due to increasing complexity. IT solutions today have to be smart to leverage emerging megatrends like Cloud Computing, IoT, AI and CYBER CAPABILITIES. DHARA™'s engineers help simplify these complexities to produce high performance outcomes for our clients. Our services include an expanding portfolio: C4ISR support, Cyber Security, Hybrid Cloud Migration, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Database engineering support.
Our clients include the Department of Defense, US Air Force and Department of State, who rely on DHARA™ as a trusted advisor and extension of their information technology teams. For more information, visit http://www.dhara-it.com
Sastry V Dhara
DHARA CONSULTING GROUP, INC
