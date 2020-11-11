Why Climathon 2020 is So Important for Sustainability - The Global Hackathon That is Causing an Impact
The application of ideas and innovation are fundamental factors that guide our approach towards sustainable solutions and Climathon is their driving force.
The 2020 Climathon, supported by the EIT, is set to be the biggest yet. Bringing individuals, innovators, and experts together, working collectively to develop solutions to the environmental, nutritional, and socio-economic challenges we all face.
— Adam Eunson, Founder of Croply.
A city-based programme that offers a clear pathway to action and interaction, Climathon is an opportunity for cities and citizens to co-create local ideas that address our shared climate challenges. With the 2020 event set to take place in over 130 different cities all around the world, featuring 8 cities in Switzerland alone, Croply founder Adam Eunson talks on why he is getting involved in the Zurich event, and why these 24hrs are so important.
“Events like Climathon are what the world needs. It’s not about us as businesses, or individuals, but it is about our communities and the public. It’s about coming together to bring about change. Working as a collective on ideas that will have the greatest positive impact on the challenges we face. And, hacking it out in 24hrs provides a sense of urgency that is sometimes lost in the media and our daily lives. Our climate situation IS urgent and Climathon addresses this.”
Over 24 hours, individuals from all walks of life, will connect and form teams that work together in pooling their ideas, skills, and resources, and with the guided support of experts, present solutions to help resolve the issues being addressed. The top ideas will be continually supported and guided through development by the City of Zurich, Impact Hub Zurich, and this year’s Climathon partners.
The City of Zurich have put forward five challenges that target the development of solutions to some of the key sustainability issues that are being faced throughout the city.
• Climate protection now! (more info)
• Neighbourhoods with renewable energies and circular economy (more info)
• Car-free Zurich (more info)
• Let's green Zurich together (more info)
• Sustainable food for everyone (more info)
“Everything starts as an idea. It could come from a professor, a student, or simply any individual who cares about change. It’s platforms like Climathon, that bring people together from all walks of life to encourage the development of these ideas. It’s events like these that will be the driving force in bringing about the change we need. Not only in our local communities, but on a global scale.”
Adam will be participating in the development of ideas within the Sustainable Food for Everyone, challenge. Working towards improving access to information for the general public. To develop community knowledge and nutritional understanding, through the application of campaigns and technology that can provide traceability, transparency, and food access within our communities.
Climathon is taking place over the 13-14th November 2020, and you can find more information about the event and its organisers here.
