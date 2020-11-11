Energy Ministers & Renewable Industry Leaders to Discuss Europe’s Sustainable Energy Projects
Europe’s renewable projects to be addressed at the Sustainable Energy Europe Summit held with the support of Portuguese Ministry of Environment & Climate ActionUNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, the renewable sector has continued to receive growing support during 2020, with calls for investment to focus on green projects. Europe set their agenda in September with the announcement of the Green New Deal detailing investment of EUR 1 billion in projects which aim to accelerate the transition to climate-neutrality and the creation of a green economy.
Several European Energy Ministers, alongside renewable energy leaders, will discuss some of their current and upcoming renewable energy plans, policies and projects at the Sustainable Energy Europe Summit next week – a free of charge Virtual Summit produced by the Sustainable Energy Council with the support of the Portuguese Ministry of Environment & Climate Action.
“We’re delighted to invite you the Sustainable Energy Europe Summit held with the support of the Portuguese Ministry of Environment and Climate Action. With a stellar lineup of Government and industry speakers, keynote addresses, panel discussions, breakout rooms and virtual networking features, the Summit is your go-to platform to grasp all the latest developments in clean energy projects and generate new business leads for your company” says Soizic Le Lesle Fauvelle, conference producer at Sustainable Energy Council.
Confirmed speakers include:
• H.E. João Galamba, Deputy Minister & Secretary of State for Energy, Ministry of Environment & Climate Action, Portugal
• Kadri Simson, Commissioner for Energy, European Commission
• H.E. Dan Joergensen, Minister, Ministry of Climate, Energy & Utilities, Denmark
• H.E. Andreas Feicht, State Secretary, Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs & Energy, Germany
• The Rt Hon. Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Minister of State, Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, United Kingdom
• H.E. Juan Carlos Jobet Eluchans, Minister, Ministry of Energy, Chile
• Ms Mechthild Wörsdörfer, Director of Sustainability, Technology & Outlooks Directorate (STO), International Energy Agency
• Grammenos Mastrojeni, Deputy Secretary General, Secretariat of the Union for the Mediterranean
The Summit is free to attend, encouraging registrations from across the energy and renewables value chain aiming to promote cross-sector partnerships, dialogue and networking. You can register your place here: sustainableenerguyeurope.com
Sustainable Energy Europe Summit is sponsored by SmartEnergy, EDP Renewables, AFRY and has widespread support from industry associations in Europe and beyond, including: APREN, APESF, RNAE, AP2H2, APVE, EnergyIN, Lisboa e Nova, APEMETA, ALER, EUREC, EREF, ANESE, NWBA, Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Association and Asia Wind Energy Association.
