Inmedix Recognized as ‘Most Valued Company’ at virtual Keiretsu Forum Investor Capital Expo

Hand-picked by hundreds of attending angel investors as a stand-out innovator among highly touted, growth-stage entrepreneurial companies from U.S. and Canada

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmedix, Inc., developers of immuno-autonomics and cloud-based clinical diagnostics quantifying stress, was recognized as one of the top three ‘Most Valued Company’ at the Keiretsu Forum Investor Capital Expo showcasing 36 late-stage growth companies seeking funding. Nearly 50 angel groups, investors from 100+ Family Offices, corporate partners, and hundreds of accredited investors attended the October 14-November 11 Expo.

The Investor Capital Expo was hosted by Keiretsu Forum, the world’s largest angel investor network ranked #1 by Pitchbook in two categories: “Most active investors early stage” and “Most active investors late stage.” Inmedix was hand-picked by hundreds of attending angel investors as a stand-out innovator among a group of highly touted, entrepreneurial companies from the U.S. and Canada.

“Fight-or-flight stress is modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS) and it fundamentally impacts health, especially the immune system and pain,” said Andrew J. Holman MD, CEO & Co-founder of Inmedix. “The entire Inmedix team is delighted to have received this recognition from Keiretsu Forum. We look forward to bringing our bloodless, cloud-based diagnostics and immuno-autonomic therapeutic strategies to rheumatology, oncology, cardiology, psychiatry, pain management and wherever stress adversely impacts health outcomes.”

About Inmedix

The Inmedix ANS Neuroscan™ is leading applications of next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) as an informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health and health economic tool in autoimmune disease and widespread pain. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and fibromyalgia (FM) in adults, the company hopes to enhance current therapeutic outcomes through complementary optimization of individual ANS profile.

About Keiretsu Forum

Keiretsu Forum is a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists and corporate/institutional investors. Keiretsu Forum was founded in 2000 by Randy Williams. Today, Keiretsu Forum is a worldwide network of capital, resources and deal flow with over 50 chapters on three continents. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. The community is strengthened through its involvement in social and charitable activities.