Benzinga Announces Launch of The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference Series; Inaugural Event to Take Place on December 9, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Benzinga , the dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that has developed a strong reputation for hosting unique and well-regarded events, today announces the launch of its latest investor conference series – the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference . The inaugural conference is set to take place in an entirely digital format on December 9, 2020.



Designed to bridge the gap between publicly traded companies, investors and traders, the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference will enable small-cap companies to network and communicate with a broad and diverse investor base.

Moreover, the conference will also provide newcomers with an introduction to small-cap investing through a series of clearly defined educational modules. A specially curated group of small-cap investment opportunities will be presented within an intimate, virtual setting in which investors can network with their peers.

This year’s event will host a number of live, 15-minute long company presentations, which will be held concurrently with a series of live breakout sessions that will take place throughout the day. Speakers at the conference will include Stephen Ehrlich, CEO of Voyager; Roney Varner, President & CEO of Genprex; John Temperato, CEO of 9Meters; and Bal Bhullar, CFO and Director of ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.

In addition to introducing conference participants to some of the most innovative and cutting-edge companies within the global small-cap universe, the Global Small Cap Conference will also seek to equip investors and traders who are new to the small-cap markets with an extensive array of skills designed to help them outperform. Traders will learn how to screen for stock picks, time the market for entry and exit opportunities, read technical patterns and more.

To increase awareness of the event among online investor communities, Benzinga is collaborating with the InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) and its InvestorWire (IW) distribution platform. With more than 50 brands now part of the network, IBN reaches a vast audience of investors via a diverse array of newsletters, podcast channels, social media platforms and streaming media content providers. IW will augment this direct reach by syndicating content to 5000+ downstream publishers, such as Apple News, MarketWatch and International Business Times.

“The Benzinga Team have always prided themselves in enabling our participating companies to form a series of deep and meaningful relationships with the wide variety of investors in attendance,” said Nicole LaPointe, EVP of Operations at Benzinga. “The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference will mark our foray into a sub-sector of the global listed company universe, which has historically outperformed its larger-cap brethren yet still lacks the investor recognition and networking opportunities afforded to their larger peers. We believe that our conference will help address that historical imbalance by providing an outlet through which investors can interact and learn more about some of the most exciting and innovative companies operating across the world today.”

For additional details about the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, including registration, visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/

