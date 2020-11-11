Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market 2020 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report 2020

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On-“Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market 2020 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market 2020

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Scope and Market Size

The Building Information Modeling (BIM) market report has been made after doing a complete analysis of the ongoing trends of the industry. It offers immediate and analysis enriched overview for greater clarity regarding the structure of the market, key areas of application, and methods of manufacturing. The experts have also identified the competition along with the trend followed, and the challenges faced by the manufacturers at a different level within the market. In concurrence, the report also offers detailed knowledge of various dimensions that have their effects on global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market. Overall, the report provides a broader overview of the ongoing market scene, taking 2019 as the base year and conducting research to 2026.

Key Players

The report offers an insight into the level of competitions of the market as well as the essential players and ongoing trends intruding within the manufacturing domain. The report also puts focus on the associated prominent vendors of the market who give contributions to the overall growth in between the forecasted period in an impressive fashion.

The top players covered in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market are:

Autodesk, Inc (US)

Nemetschek AG (Germany)

Bentley Systems, Inc (US)

Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)

Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)

RIB Software AG (Germany)

Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)

Cadsoft Corporation (US)

Siemens (Germany)

AVEVA Group (UK)

Aconex (now Oracle)

Beck Technology (US)

Innovaya (US)

Synchro (UK)

IES (UK)

Hongye Technology (China)

Beijing Explorer Software (China)

Lubansoft (China)

Glodon(China)

PKPM (China)

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3744883-global-building-information-modeling-bim-market-2019-by

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Driving factors and challenges

Along with offering thorough knowledge about the fundamental factors of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market model, the report analyzes numerous trends and pricing structure, along with the ongoing price of the market. Different aspects having its role in market growth, including the concerning threats and the opportunities are also taken into account for accurate knowledge about the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market.

Regional Study of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Report

A thorough study of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market is understood based on international factors and also on regional aspects. Conducting a detailed analysis of the market where it stays the most significant, the report offers a complete insight into those dimensions where the market is expected to remain the most prominent in between the forecast period. On this aspect, the report does the comprehensive regional study of concerned nations, including Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Current trends and opportunities are taken into account, offering a thorough overview that could be advantageous for the overall growth of the market.

Modes of Conducting Research

By keeping the concentration intact upon analyzing the market in between the forecast period, the market is going through on different aspect that concretes the Porter’s Five Force Model. Alongside, the data experts employ the SWOT report, thus offering critical details about the international Building Information Modeling (BIM) market. A detailed study of the market hence assists in identification and glorification of the scopes, challenges, constraints, etc.

For Customisation and Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3744883-global-building-information-modeling-bim-market-2019-by

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Report Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Building Information Modeling (BIM)

1.2 Classification of Building Information Modeling (BIM) by Types

1.2.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 3D BIM Management of Design Models

1.2.4 4D BIM Management of Schedule

1.2.5 5D BIM Management of Costs

1.2.6 6D BIM management of built facility

1.2.7 7D BIM management of environmental

1.3 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Architects

1.3.3 AEC engineering Offices

1.3.4 Contractors

1.3.5 Owners

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Building Information Modeling (BIM) (2014-2024)

…..

2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Major Company Profile

2.1 Autodesk, Inc (US)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Autodesk, Inc (US) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Nemetschek AG (Germany)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Nemetschek AG (Germany) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Bentley Systems, Inc (US)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Bentley Systems, Inc (US) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Trimble Navigation Ltd (US) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Dassault Systemes S.A. (France) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 RIB Software AG (Germany)

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

Continued…..