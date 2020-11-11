Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OPKO Health to Participate in Three Upcoming Investment Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced that management will be participating in three upcoming virtual investor conferences.

  • H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Virtual Conference, November 12, 2020. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, November 12th at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings.

  • Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference, November 17-19, 2020. Management will deliver a company presentation on Wednesday, November 18th at 10:15 a.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of OPKO’s website here.

  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, December 1-3, 2020. Management will participate in a fireside chat and will be available for one-on-one meetings. A replay of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of OPKO’s website here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

