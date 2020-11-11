Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Denny’s Corporation to Present at the Stephens 2020 Annual Investment Conference on November 18, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company will participate virtually in the Stephens 2020 Annual Investment Conference. The Company will conduct investor meetings during the conference with a presentation by Mark Wolfinger, President, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com with a replay of the event webcast available following the live event. Investors and interested parties may access a copy of the presentation in the Events and Presentations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 23, 2020, Denny’s had 1,664 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 145 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

