GrowlerWerks Expands uKeg GO Carbonated Growler Product Line-Up

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, ORE., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowlerWerks’ added four new SKUs to its uKeg GO product family—just in time for the holidays.

Launched in February with a 64-ounce capacity and choice of tungsten or chili-red finish, the uKeg GO is the most convenient, most affordable, most "go anywhere" carbonated growler ever. Now, building off the GO’s initial success, GrowlerWerks has introduced a 128-ounce version and midnight blue finish.

The uKeg GO delivers all the core functionality of GrowlerWerks’ original uKeg, but in a streamlined package that’s built for life on the go. The insulated vessel keeps drinks cold all day and the patented carbonation system perfectly preserves freshness and carbonation for up to two weeks.

“The uKeg GO’s streamlined design and functionality has been a huge hit,” said GrowlerWerks President and Founder, Shawn Huff. “At a time when people—and breweries—are relying more on off-premise consumption, we’re thrilled to offer the best options for drinking craft beverages the way the brewer intended.”

In addition to beer, the uKeg GO makes it easy to store and pour any carbonated beverage, including cocktails, seltzer, and kombucha—simply turn the dial from one setting to the other. And with its lightweight, durable construction, it can accompany you on all of life’s adventures. Whether you’re on a mountain top or in your friend’s backyard, your favorite craft beverage can always be on tap.

Starting at just $99, the uKeg GO is available on GrowlerWerks’ website, as well as Amazon, REI, Williams Sonoma, and other retailers.

About GrowlerWerks™

Founded in Portland, Ore. in 2014, GrowlerWerks is an innovator in the craft beverage industry. The uKeg pressurized growler allows beer enthusiasts to keep their favorite beverage fresh and carbonated for weeks, and the uKeg Nitro is the first at-home nitro cold brew coffee maker and dispenser. The uKeg is distributed in the US, Canada, Australia, and Western Europe.

