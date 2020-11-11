Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,020 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,244 in the last 365 days.

Acme United Corporation to Present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conference on November 19th

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:45am- 11:15am ET

Acme United’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Walter Johnsen will also meet one-on-one with institutional investors during the day. 

Acme United’s presentation will be broadcast live here and available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at: https://acmeunited.gcs-web.com/.

To obtain additional information about Acme United’s participation in the Sidoti conference, please contact Sidoti & Company.

About Acme United
ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.  

Contact:

Acme United Corporation
Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060
pdriscoll@acmeunited.com

Source: Acme United Corporation

You just read:

Acme United Corporation to Present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conference on November 19th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.