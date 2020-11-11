Ambiq Honored with Most Innovative AI Application for Best of Show Award at Flash Memory Summit 2020

Apollo System-on-Chip with MRAM captures SOC Category

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq was honored with a Flash Memory Summit 2020 Best of Show Award for the Most Innovative AI Application at today’s Flash Memory Summit 2020 Best of Show Awards ceremony.



The Flash Memory Summit, the world’s largest and most prestigious storage industry conference and exposition, recognizes the company’s Apollo4 and Apollo4 Blue System-on-Chips with MRAM for the SOC category in innovation for AI applications.

“The next generation of battery-powered endpoint devices requires high-speed memory with AI capabilities for products such as smartwatches, fitness bands, predictive health and maintenance devices, smart security devices, and smart home devices,” said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize Ambiq Apollo4 System-on-Chip Family for its low power package integrated with MRAM for high performance.”

“Endpoint IoT devices featuring always-on voice-processing require a next-generation system processor solution that balances both performance and energy efficiency,” said Scott Hanson, Founder and CTO of Ambiq Micro Inc. “We are honored that our Ambiq Apollo4 System-on-Chip Family is recognized for delivering new levels of energy efficiency and blazing throughput with MRAM technology for AI at the endpoints.”

According to show organizers, a record number of award submissions were received this year making the judging challenging and each of the categories extremely competitive.

Details of the award-winning companies, innovative products and solutions can be found at: https://flashmemorysummit.com/English/News_Info/Best_of_Show/BOS_Winners.html

Supporting Resources

Visit FMS: www.FlashMemorySummit.com

Follow FMS on https://www.linkedin.com/company/flash-memory-summit/

Follow FMS on Twitter @Flashmem

Follow FMS on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FlashMemorySummit

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers leading the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage, high-performance computing, and cloud systems.

About Ambiq

Ambiq was founded in 2010 with the mission to foster a cleaner, greener, and safer environment where mobile and portable devices could either reduce or eliminate their total power consumption from the batteries. We laser-focused on inventing and delivering the most revolutionary microcontroller (MCU) and System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions in the market for the last ten years. Through the advanced Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT™) platform, Ambiq has helped many leading manufacturers worldwide create products that can operate for days, months, and sometimes years with a lithium battery or a single charge. For more information, please visit www.ambiq.com.

Media Contacts

Flash Memory Summit

Tom Coughlin

(408) 202-5098

tom@tomcoughlin.com

Press@FlashMemorySummit.com

Ambiq

Nicole Conley

(831) 713-9076

nicole.conley@taniscomm.com

press@ambiq.com