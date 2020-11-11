Zev Pollak Announces ZP Realty Capital LLC’s New Mortgage Arrangements for New York Properties
Recently, Zev Pollak negotiated on two large transactions for several mixed-use properties in New YorkBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZP Realty Capital LLC, also known as Zev Pollak Co., has recently arranged financing on two transactions for properties in the Bronx and Flatbush boroughs of New York.
Zev Pollak is the founder and president of ZP Realty Capital LLC, a privately-held real estate company in Brooklyn, New York.
ZP Realty Capital arranged financing for a new mortgage for a refinance of two six-storey elevator apartment buildings in the Bronx in the amount of $14.6 million at a rate of 3.125% for a 12-year term. The apartment buildings collectively contain 127 units.
An additional transaction was completed for a new mortgage in the amount of $10.8 million at a rate of 3.125% for a 12-year term for a refinance of a three-building package, comprising one six-storey apartment building, one four-storey walk-up, and one mixed-use property in the Flatbush borough of Brooklyn. The properties contain a total of 94 units and three stores.
Both transactions were negotiated by Zev Pollak.
About Zev Pollak
