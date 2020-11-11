Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control Director Search Committee to Meet November 12

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 11, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control Director Search Committee will meet immediately following the adjournment of the November 12 South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control meeting.

The committee will meet at South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Room #3420, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, SC.

The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream available here.

The agenda is available here.

