Capitala Group’s Partnership with Veteran Leadership is a Prescription for Success

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group (“Capitala”), a leading provider of capital to lower middle market companies, announced today that it has successfully exited its senior secured debt and minority equity investment in Option Rx, an owner and operator of specialty compounding pharmacies across the United States.



Originally provided in partnership with Cold Bore Capital, the investment funded the company’s next phase of growth as it acquired specialty pharmacies across the country. Based out of Nashville, TN, Optio Rx currently specializes in providing medication and care in the fertility, veterinary, dermatology, hormone replacement and hospice industries.

“Everyone at Capitala is especially proud to announce this successful exit today, as we celebrate Veterans Day 2020, and our partnership with Cold Bore Capital in this deal,” stated Adam Richeson, Managing Director at Capitala. “Cold Bore Capital is a veteran-led private equity firm that partners exceptional business owners with elite military leaders to preserve the legacies of family-owned businesses like Optio Rx.”

About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies throughout North America for over twenty years. Since our inception in 1998, Capitala has invested in over 165 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for our individual and institutional investors. For more information, definitions and details visit our website at www.CapitalaGroup.com.

