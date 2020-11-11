Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (10 November 2020)
As at 10 November 2020, Zimbabwe had 8 610 confirmed cases, including 8 040 recoveries and 255 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
