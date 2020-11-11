Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily case update as of 10th November 2020
Active cases: 24 New cases: 1 New tests: 41 Total confirmed: 3,697 Recovered: 3,549 (+6) Deaths: 122 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
