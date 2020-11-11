Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter and year-to-date period ended October 31, 2020.

The conference call will be broadcast on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmans.com/. An online archive of the webcast will be available for one year following the call.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.
Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

Investor Contacts:
Robert Julian, Chief Financial Officer
Caitlin Howe, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(801) 566-6681
investors@sportsmans.com

