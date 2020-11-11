Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 10 November

As of 1pm on 10 November, the Western Cape has 3391 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 118 450 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 110 644 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 118 184 Total recoveries 110 644 Total deaths 4415 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 3391 Tests conducted 700 684 Hospitalisations 624 of which121 are in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 10 960 10 225 Southern 10 672 9949 Northern 7302 6895 Tygerberg 13995 13 285 Eastern 11 118 10 398 Klipfontein 9706 9009 Mitchells Plain 9269 8732 Khayelitsha 8581 8063 Total 81 603 76 556

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 784 685 Garden Route Knysna 1735 1578 Garden Route George 4215 3744 Garden Route Hessequa 382 350 Garden Route Kannaland 148 144 Garden Route Mossel Bay 2632 2481 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 1637 1493 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 2262 2128 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 4625 4386 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 3597 3406 Cape Winelands Langeberg 1210 1150 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 1702 1597 Overberg Overstrand 1770 1689 Overberg Cape Agulhas 352 320 Overberg Swellendam 376 351 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1264 1189 West Coast Bergrivier 529 490 West Coast Cederberg 182 172 West Coast Matzikama 766 665 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 1521 1450 West Coast Swartland 1756 1638 Central Karoo Beaufort West 859 800 Central Karoo Laingsburg 142 135 Central Karoo Prince Albert 36 34

Unallocated: 2365 (2013 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded 12 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4415. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Safety cabinet meets:

Last month, we took the decision to allocate one cabinet meeting each month to focus on each of the key areas of jobs, safety and dignity and well-being. Our extended cabinet meetings include representatives from the district municipalities, the City of Cape Town, SAPS and law enforcement, and the new system allows us to receive full, regular reports on each of these areas with inputs from important role players.

We held the first of these cabinet meetings focused on safety, where we received safety reports from each of the hotspot leads. We continue to use the hotspot management system we developed to monitor, track and report on COVID-19, to report on the three key recovery areas. The reports provided an overview of some of the issues being faced in the hostpot areas, and compiled key data which will inform our interventions.

The safety focus of our recovery plan will be spearheaded by the HODs of Community Safety and Health- using the Cardiff Model. The Cardiff Model is a violence prevention strategy which focuses on sharing information between Health, police and local government. This system, when used in Wales, led to adjusted violence prevention strategies and interventions, which resulted in a significant reduction in violent injuries.

During cabinet briefing, members of SAPS also gave a report back on their management of certain crime-related issues in the Western Cape, including on issues of extortion. This is a serious issue which is impacting many law-abiding citizens and we will continue to engage the police on their operations in this regard. We also once again call on Minister of Police, Bheki Cele to urgently convene the Transversal Steering Committee on Organised Crime and Extortion which was specifically devised to address these issues in the Western Cape, and which has not yet met.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier