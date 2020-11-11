Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 10 November
As of 1pm on 10 November, the Western Cape has 3391 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 118 450 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 110 644 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
118 184
Total recoveries
110 644
Total deaths
4415
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
3391
Tests conducted
700 684
Hospitalisations
624 of which121 are in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
10 960
10 225
Southern
10 672
9949
Northern
7302
6895
Tygerberg
13995
13 285
Eastern
11 118
10 398
Klipfontein
9706
9009
Mitchells Plain
9269
8732
Khayelitsha
8581
8063
Total
81 603
76 556
Sub-districts:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
784
685
Garden Route
Knysna
1735
1578
Garden Route
George
4215
3744
Garden Route
Hessequa
382
350
Garden Route
Kannaland
148
144
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
2632
2481
Garden Route
Oudsthoorn
1637
1493
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
2262
2128
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
4625
4386
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
3597
3406
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
1210
1150
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
1702
1597
Overberg
Overstrand
1770
1689
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
352
320
Overberg
Swellendam
376
351
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
1264
1189
West Coast
Bergrivier
529
490
West Coast
Cederberg
182
172
West Coast
Matzikama
766
665
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
1521
1450
West Coast
Swartland
1756
1638
Central Karoo
Beaufort West
859
800
Central Karoo
Laingsburg
142
135
Central Karoo
Prince Albert
36
34
Unallocated: 2365 (2013 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
The Western Cape has recorded 12 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4415. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.
Safety cabinet meets:
Last month, we took the decision to allocate one cabinet meeting each month to focus on each of the key areas of jobs, safety and dignity and well-being. Our extended cabinet meetings include representatives from the district municipalities, the City of Cape Town, SAPS and law enforcement, and the new system allows us to receive full, regular reports on each of these areas with inputs from important role players.
We held the first of these cabinet meetings focused on safety, where we received safety reports from each of the hotspot leads. We continue to use the hotspot management system we developed to monitor, track and report on COVID-19, to report on the three key recovery areas. The reports provided an overview of some of the issues being faced in the hostpot areas, and compiled key data which will inform our interventions.
The safety focus of our recovery plan will be spearheaded by the HODs of Community Safety and Health- using the Cardiff Model. The Cardiff Model is a violence prevention strategy which focuses on sharing information between Health, police and local government. This system, when used in Wales, led to adjusted violence prevention strategies and interventions, which resulted in a significant reduction in violent injuries.
During cabinet briefing, members of SAPS also gave a report back on their management of certain crime-related issues in the Western Cape, including on issues of extortion. This is a serious issue which is impacting many law-abiding citizens and we will continue to engage the police on their operations in this regard. We also once again call on Minister of Police, Bheki Cele to urgently convene the Transversal Steering Committee on Organised Crime and Extortion which was specifically devised to address these issues in the Western Cape, and which has not yet met.
