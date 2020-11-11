Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,006 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,228 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 10 November

South African Government Download logo

As of 1pm on 10 November, the Western Cape has 3391 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 118 450 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 110 644 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

118 184

Total recoveries

110 644

Total deaths

4415

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

3391

Tests conducted

700 684

Hospitalisations

624 of which121 are in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

10 960

10 225

Southern

10 672

9949

Northern

7302

6895

Tygerberg

13995

13 285

Eastern

11 118

10 398

Klipfontein

9706

9009

Mitchells Plain

9269

8732

Khayelitsha

8581

8063

Total

81 603

76 556

Sub-districts:

 District

 Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

784

685

Garden Route

Knysna

1735

1578

Garden Route

George

4215

3744

Garden Route

Hessequa

382

350

Garden Route

Kannaland

148

144

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

2632

2481

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

1637

1493

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

2262

2128

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

4625

4386

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

3597

3406

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

1210

1150

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

1702

1597

Overberg

Overstrand

1770

1689

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

352

320

Overberg

Swellendam

376

351

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1264

1189

West Coast

Bergrivier

529

490

West Coast

Cederberg

182

172

West Coast 

Matzikama

766

665

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

1521

1450

West Coast

Swartland

1756

1638

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

859

800

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

142

135

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

36

34

Unallocated: 2365 (2013 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas. 

The Western Cape has recorded 12 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4415. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Safety cabinet meets:

Last month, we took the decision to allocate one cabinet meeting each month to focus on each of the key areas of jobs, safety and dignity and well-being. Our extended cabinet meetings include representatives from the district municipalities, the City of Cape Town, SAPS and law enforcement, and the new system allows us to receive full, regular reports on each of these areas with inputs from important role players.

We held the first of these cabinet meetings focused on safety, where we received safety reports from each of the hotspot leads. We continue to use the hotspot management system we developed to monitor, track and report on COVID-19, to report on the three key recovery areas. The reports provided an overview of some of the issues being faced in the hostpot areas, and compiled key data which will inform our interventions.

The safety focus of our recovery plan will be spearheaded by the HODs of Community Safety and Health- using the Cardiff Model. The Cardiff Model is a violence prevention strategy which focuses on sharing information between Health, police and local government. This system, when used in Wales, led to adjusted violence prevention strategies and interventions, which resulted in a significant reduction in violent injuries.

During cabinet briefing, members of SAPS also gave a report back on their management of certain crime-related issues in the Western Cape, including on issues of extortion. This is a serious issue which is impacting many law-abiding citizens and we will continue to engage the police on their operations in this regard. We also once again call on Minister of Police, Bheki Cele to urgently convene the Transversal Steering Committee on Organised Crime and Extortion which was specifically devised to address these issues in the Western Cape, and which has not yet met.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

You just read:

Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 10 November

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.