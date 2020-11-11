BioDelivery Sciences to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 18

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, today announced that Jeffrey Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, and Terry Coelho, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 18, 2020. BDSI’s presentation will be webcasted and is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CST on November 18. The presentation can be accessed through the Southwest IDEAS conference portal for registered participants, in the investor relations section of the Company's website: www.bdsi.com, and on the IDEAS conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.



About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside” and for the benefit of regional investment communities.

About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI's marketed products address serious and debilitating conditions, including chronic pain and opioid-induced constipation.

