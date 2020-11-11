Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,235 in the last 365 days.

Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Director Oswaldo Cisneros Has Passed Away

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) regrets to announce that Mr. Oswaldo Cisneros, non‐executive director of Canacol since 2015, has passed away. Mr. Charle Gamba, President, CEO and Executive Board Member for Canacol, stated, “The Board of Directors, the executive management team, and the employees of Canacol express their sincere condolences to Mr. Cisneros' family during this difficult time. Mr. Cisneros' support and guidance with respect to the transformation of Canacol was crucial to our success, and his advice, common sense, and presence will be greatly missed."

Canacol Energy Ltd. is a gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

Contact Investor Relations:
IR@canacolenergy.com
Ph: +(57) (1) 621 1747
Ph: +(1) 403-561-1648
Website: www.canacolenergy.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Director Oswaldo Cisneros Has Passed Away

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.