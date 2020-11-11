Phonak Announces Fourth Generation of World’s Only Invisible Hearing Aid

New Lyric4 designed to offer even more comfort and reliability

/EIN News/ -- Stäfa, Switzerland, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phonak, a leading global provider of life-changing hearing solutions, today announces the fourth generation of Phonak Lyric, the world’s only 100% invisible hearing aid that can be worn 24/7 for months at a time. The new Lyric4 features components that have been further improved to help guard against ear wax and other debris, thus leading to increased reliability. The size of the Lyric has also been made slightly smaller for even more comfort in the ear.

Lyric4 new product benefits include:

Comfort: The reduction of the medial portion of the module by 0.3mm is designed to protect the delicate skin in the medial portion of the ear canal. Test subjects have rated the new Lyric4 as significantly more comfortable than the previous generation. 1

Reliability: Lyric4 was designed to better withstand the challenging environment of the ear canal. With the new medial port receiver protection, debris is collected in the mini moat design to reduce the impact of cerumen and may prevent from early clogging.

Fitting Rate: The fitting success rate for Lyric is already above 75%. 2 Reducing the medial module should improve this fitting rate even more, particularly for those with smaller ear canals.

“With Lyric4, we’re taking proven 24/7 hearing performance with 100% invisibility to the next level with the goal of significantly increasing wearing comfort and reliability,” said Martin Grieder, Group Vice President of Marketing for Sonova. “There’s no daily maintenance so wearers can live their life without thinking about their hearing aids. This is extremely important for many consumers and reinforces why Lyric is such a valuable part of the Phonak portfolio.”

Research into consumer trends and product preference shows that hearing performance and wearing comfort are the top two considerations among consumers.3 However, invisibility is also an important need that influences purchase intention. According to a 2017 survey, intent to purchase among non-hearing aid users increased from 69% to 74% when Lyric was added to the list of hearing aid options.4

Phonak will offer seven sizes of Lyric4, from XXS to XXL models to be able to comfortably fit as many ear canal sizes as possible.

The fourth generation Phonak Lyric is only offered through Certified Lyric Providers. It’s available now in select U.S. markets with nationwide availability expected by January, 2021.

Why Lyric wearers love their hearing aid

100% Invisibility: Unlike traditional hearing aids, Lyric is placed deep in the ear canal making it completely invisible when worn. This allows wearers to sleep, shower, exercise and more without thinking about their hearing aids. They can also more easily wear a mask to protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic without ear loop interference.

Tinnitus Relief: An estimated 10-15% of the population has tinnitus. 5 Lyric4 can reduce tinnitus annoyance faster* and improves sleep quality. 6

Clear, Natural Sound: While traditional hearing aids capture and process sound outside of the ear, Lyric4 uses the natural anatomy of the ear to amplify and provide a full, almost natural listening experience.

No Daily Maintenance: Lyric4 requires no maintenance or batteries to charge or change.

For more information, please visit:

For consumers: https://www.phonak.com/com/en/hearing-aids/lyric-invisible-hearing-aids.html

For professionals: https://www.phonakpro.com/com/en/products/hearing-aids/lyric/overview-lyric.html

