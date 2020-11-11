Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,237 in the last 365 days.

Kronos Bio Announces Participation in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 7:20 p.m. GMT (2:20 p.m. ET).

The fireside chat will be webcast live from the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kronosbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following the event.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.
Kronos Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that seek to transform the lives of those affected by cancer. The company focuses on targeting dysregulated transcription factors and the regulatory networks within cells that drive cancerous growth. Kronos Bio’s lead investigational therapy is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in development for the treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is also developing KB-0742, an oral inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Stephanie Yao
Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
650-525-6605
media@kronosbio.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Kronos Bio Announces Participation in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.