Infinidat Appoints New Global Chief Product Officer Strengthening Its Executive Team

Storage vendor welcomes Shahar Bar-Or to take the helm of Product and continue growth trajectory

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading independent provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced that Shahar Bar-Or joins the company as Chief Product Officer and General Manager of its Israeli operations. Reporting to the Chairman of the Board, Boaz Chalamish, Bar-Or will be responsible for R&D, quality assurance/validation, product innovations as well as operations and IT.



Data is the newest and most powerful currency in the world with storage, forming the bedrock of its potential. From the Industrial through to the Internet revolution, we are now amidst the third global revolution. To facilitate this data explosion, businesses need intelligent, targeted enterprise storage and IT solutions.

Chalamish, said: “In Shahar, we have exceptional talent to steer our product teams globally and at our Israeli headquarters. He has the best mix of leadership skills, expertise, experience and drive to help Infinidat reach its ambitious growth targets and move forward in strategic innovation.”

Bar-Or, said: “I admire Infinidat’s focus on addressing enterprises’ pain points by developing scalable and reliable products, such as InfiniBox, which has the lowest TCO and offers flexible elastic pricing to democratize data.” He continued: “I’m looking forward to applying my experience and drive and accelerating this journey. Infinidat, with its industry-leading architecture and scalability, truly has a transformative vision for the market.”

Shahar Bar-Or joins Infinidat from Western Digital, where he was VP of Embedded Engineering and Israel Site Leader for over five years. Prior to this, he was at SanDisk for nearly nine years and has over two decades of leadership experience in the technology industry.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company was founded by storage industry pioneer, Moshe Yanai, in 2011 and has shipped over 6.6EB worldwide to date.

For more information, visit www.infinidat.com

