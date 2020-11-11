Ongoing training of 40 COVID-19 Pre-Hospital Care Providers in Gulu Region by Ministry of Health- Uganda. The training, supported by KOFIH, is a capacity enhancement of Pre-Hospital Care Providers' knowledge and skills during emergency response to COVID-19.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Uganda: Capacity Enhancement Training for Emergency Response to COVID-19
